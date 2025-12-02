Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

