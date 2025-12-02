Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Gold Fields worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

