Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.39% of BOX worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in BOX by 692.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.79. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $144,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 497,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $1,674,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at $48,612,431.56. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

