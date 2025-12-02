Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.60% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $19,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

