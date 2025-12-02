Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.37% of Cadence Bank worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,301,000 after purchasing an additional 980,369 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,520,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,182,000 after buying an additional 113,593 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,889,000 after buying an additional 193,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,896,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 480,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.7%

CADE stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

