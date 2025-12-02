Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,816 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.37% of Embecta worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Embecta by 72.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Embecta by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Embecta by 382.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.66 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

EMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

