Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,905 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after acquiring an additional 463,552 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,267,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,297,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $218,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $23,843,196 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.93. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

