State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

