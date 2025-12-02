State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,604 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,935 shares of company stock valued at $244,015,177. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $479.95 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

