State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 15,070 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 288,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

