State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $5,503,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 641.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.17%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

