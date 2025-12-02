Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 372,424 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE UBS opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

