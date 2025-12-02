Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,381,272 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 597.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,272 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,198,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 69,036 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 713,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 708.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood purchased 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,945.04. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,303 shares in the company, valued at $283,653.04. The trade was a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

