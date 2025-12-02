Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

