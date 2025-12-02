Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 26,550 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $369,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

