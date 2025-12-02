Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $357,602,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 78.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,682,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,558,000 after purchasing an additional 742,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 55,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

