Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $208.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $198.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

