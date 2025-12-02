Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

ABT opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

