Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 364,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.41% of First Busey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Busey by 52.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 918,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 32.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 230,268 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. First Busey Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. First Busey had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CAO Scott A. Phillips bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254. This represents a 135.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,230.80. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

