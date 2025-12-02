Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $8,285,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $670,915,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,732,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter valued at $1,331,000.

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19.

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amrize’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,930. This represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jaime Hill purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. This represents a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

