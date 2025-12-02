Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,209 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.72% of V2X worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $19,753,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the second quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth approximately $11,036,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V2X by 149.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900,000 shares of company stock worth $424,980,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

