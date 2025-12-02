Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -162.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $3,630,821.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,555.93. This represents a 46.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

