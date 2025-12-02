Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 34,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 500.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

