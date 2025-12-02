Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.19% of Quanex Building Products worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 15.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Bradley E. Hughes bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

