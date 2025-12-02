Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Winmark worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 766.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 16.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $3,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.11, for a total transaction of $500,532.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,694.60. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total transaction of $430,277.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,757.98. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winmark presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.39. Winmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 48.84%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

