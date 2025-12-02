Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1,534.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,227 shares of company stock worth $2,499,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

