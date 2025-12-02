74,500 Shares in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Coupang by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Coupang by 43.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.