Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.44 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,223,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $58,183,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $22,540,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CVLT stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.33 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,588,155.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,524,349. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,954 shares of company stock worth $9,611,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.