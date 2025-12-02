Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $171,893,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

