Korea Investment CORP Acquires 14,023 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 367.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Align Technology by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 66,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $246.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

