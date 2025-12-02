Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.3%

KEY opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

