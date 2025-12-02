Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 196.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $51,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $208,474.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,795.32. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 520,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,220. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 342,939 shares of company stock worth $10,241,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

