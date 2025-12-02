Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.6360, with a volume of 967516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nomura by 37.4% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 297,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 11.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,412,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after buying an additional 1,094,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

