Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $625.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $778.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

