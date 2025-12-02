Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,513 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after buying an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

