Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,870 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

