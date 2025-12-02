Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.