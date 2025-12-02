Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $77,164.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,070.14. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Powl sold 8,891 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $79,485.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,103.44. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock worth $1,196,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $995.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

