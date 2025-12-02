MGM Resorts International $MGM Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MGM opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.