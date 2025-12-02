Korea Investment CORP Sells 39,917 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $386,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $122,849,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

