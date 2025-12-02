Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,898. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

