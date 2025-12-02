Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 285.2% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after buying an additional 3,189,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Futu by 883.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,262,000 after acquiring an additional 888,760 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Futu by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,632,000 after acquiring an additional 618,701 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,847,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in Futu by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,379,000 after purchasing an additional 591,082 shares in the last quarter.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Dbs Bank raised Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.19. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.51 million. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

