Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 690.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $148.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.97 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

