Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,209,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,685,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,936,000 after purchasing an additional 953,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Coterra Energy Company Profile



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

