Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 257.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 0.2%

QRVO opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.