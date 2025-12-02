Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,754 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 $DXD

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DXD stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $35.79.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.