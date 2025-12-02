Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

