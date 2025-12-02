Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF $AIA

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 919.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,850,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $101.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

