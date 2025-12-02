Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,663,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,423,000. Norges Bank owned 1.31% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

