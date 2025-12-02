Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. This represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $454.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

